Search on for 72-year-old Bekenu farmer missing since Monday

MIRI (March 23): A 72-year-old man failed to return home from his farm near Kampung Tiris Bekenu on Monday.

A Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre spokesperson said a report on the missing man, identified as Salim Dris, was received from the Bekenu police station at 8am today.

A team of six personnel from the Batu Niah fire station led by chief Rary Binjie has been deployed to the scene.

“We were informed that the victim had set out from his house to his farm at Kampung Tiris Bekenu around 10am on March 20.

“He was wearing a blue shirt with black shorts,” said the spokesperson in a statement.

The spokesperson added that as of this morning, Salim has yet to return home.

At the time of writing, firefighters are still on their way to the village.