Shell MDS holds engagement session with Bintulu folk

KUCHING (March 23): Shell Middle Distillate Synthesis (SMDS) plant recently conducted a community engagement session in Bintulu to promote awareness on the plant’s safety management system and plans during its turnaround period.

In a statement, Shell said the event was officiated at by Bintulu Resident’s Office head of social transformation section Sharpini Daud and Tanjong Batu assemblyman Johnny Pang.

The oil company said the local authorities and communities were briefed on the activities that would take place during the plant’s turnaround, as well as seeking feedback and suggestions from the community on how SMDS plant can be operated better for the nearby community.

“SMDS plant is proud to have grown with Bintulu throughout our 30 years here and I would like to thank the local authorities, the state and the people of Bintulu for their trust and support of our operations.”

“We remain committed in ensuring safe, reliable and efficient operations, and we will continue to contribute towards enterprise development and capability building programmes for the local community,” said Shell MDS plant vice president Amir Bakar at the event.

Shell MDS plant will be executing plant turnaround for 63 days from June 26, which is supported by a workforce of mainly Sarawakians.

Shell said the plant turnaround would enable the company to conduct maintenance and repair, while conducting safety checks and upgrading of system to comply with safety regulations and industry standards.

“As Shell MDS plant celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, the world’s first gas-to-liquids (GTL) plant remains committed towards producing high quality, environmentally friendly GTL products, while continuing to push the boundaries of GTL innovation through its sustainable and inclusive operations,” said the company.