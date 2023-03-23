Sibu’s new Sungai Merah market to retain previous design elements

SIBU (March 23): The new Sungai Merah market will retain the elements of the old market, said Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) Market and Petty Traders standing committee chairman Albert Tiang.

He gave this assurance as many were concerned about the redevelopment of the market particularly the wooden ‘belian’ arch structure which has become its trademark.

“Some event commented that the council has sold the ‘belian’ believed to be as old as 70 years.

“So we want to clarify on this matter, especially on the redevelopment design concept and how we will re-use materials from the old building to be part of the new market interior design elements,” he told reporters when met before inspecting the new market project at Sungai Merah bazaar here yesterday.

Tiang was joined by John Tang, who is the architect in charge of the project.

The market is costing RM4.58 million and with its construction progress at 42 per cent it is expected to be completed in January next year.

Explaining the design concept of the new market, Tang said the frontage of the old building will be reused at the food court inside the new market.

“What we do is we try to recreate the frontage of the market and construct the same thing.

“We will use the same wording to display the name of the market. All in all, we will still preserve the old market but in a different way,” he said.

Tang said that the new market will incorporate old Chinese design as Sungai Merah was the place where the first batch of Foochow settlers from Fuzhou, Fujian arrived and landed in Sibu in 1901.

On the construction component, Tang said the new market measures 2,000 square metres, 1,000 per cent bigger than the old market which is 200 square metres in size.

“The double-storey market will accommodate 17 wet and dry market stalls, car parks, merchandise stalls, two loading and unloading bays, two car parking bays for the disabled and open space for seasonal fruit sellers at the ground floor.

“At the upper floor is the food court with 18 stalls. Customers and visitors will be able to enjoy a nice view of Igan River from the upper floor.

“There is also a wheelchair ramp for the disabled,” he said.