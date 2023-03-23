Stakeholders urged to push forward progress for Sibu’s SM Wong Nai Siong

SIBU (March 23): All stakeholders play a pivotal role in bringing forward the pioneering spirit of Wong Nai Siong for the growth and development of its secondary school here.

In stating this, SM Wong Nai Siong Board of Directors deputy chairman Dato Chieng Buong Toon said this remains as the stakeholders’ mission and ought not to be compromised.

Speaking at the welcoming ceremony for 87 Junior Middle One students at the school premises here yesterday, he reminded the students to uphold the school’s mission for excellence.

“Our graduates are definitely not inferior compared to those from other schools, and all of us should be proud of being part of the school,” he said.

Being a self-supporting Chinese private school, Chieng admitted that most of the staff have taught at the school for many years, yet receive relatively lower salaries compared to other schools.

“Despite this, they remain steadfast with the school and continue to play their roles towards the school’s growth,” he said, while commending their selfless acts and extending his appreciation to the principal, teachers, staff and students for their commitment and dedication.

Adding on, he reminded the students to take the opportunity while they are still in school to also be actively involved in sports and curriculum activities.

“The school has about 40 clubs for the students to participate in and these co-curricular activities are beneficial in helping shape their personalities before they join the society after they leave school,” he said.