Kuching youth gets 14 years’ jail, caning for raping, sexually assaulting cousin

KUCHING (March 23): The Sessions Court here today sentenced a 19-year-old youth offender to a total of 14 years in jail and two strokes of the cane after he pleaded guilty to raping and sexually assaulting his then 12-year-old cousin last year.

Judge Mohd Taufik Mohd @ Mohd Yusof meted out the sentence against the youth offender after reviewing his social report presented by the Social Welfare Department.

For the first charge, the youth offender was sentenced to 10 years in jail and two strokes of the cane for rape under Section 376(2)(d) of the Penal Code.

For the second charge under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 for sexual assault, he was sentenced to four years’ jail.

Musli ordered both sentences to run concurrently starting from the date of the youth offender’s arrest.

The youth offender raped and sexually assaulted the victim at a house in Padawan on July 12, 2022.

Based on the facts of the case, the victim was drunk and fell asleep after the youth offender forced her to drink ‘langkau’, which is a type of locally brewed alcoholic drink.

The next morning, she was told by her friend, who slept next to her, that the youth offender had removed her clothes and put his naked body on her while she was drunk and asleep.

The victim was subsequently sent to the hospital and underwent an examination by an obstetrics and gynaecology specialist, who confirmed that she had hymenal tears.

A police report was lodged and the youth offender was subsequently arrested on the same day around 3.15pm.

The case was prosecuted by deputy public prosecutor Danial Mohamad Ali while the youth offender was unrepresented by a legal counsel.