Association thanks S’wak govt for support given in hosting of international tennis events

KUCHING (March 26): Lawn Tennis Association of Malaysia (LTAM) has expressed gratitude to the Sarawak government for the support given in the hosting of international tennis events in the state.

Its president Mirzan Mahathir believed the Sarawak’s rich mix of culture makes the state a good venue whereby the young as well as up and coming players get exposed to cultural understanding and learning while playing in the tournaments.

“The continuous support is given to Sarawak Lawn Tennis Association (SLTA) as well as by extension to us at LTAM, without which we will be able to not organise these tournaments,” he said at the welcoming and fellow dinner for the ITF World Tennis Junior Team Competition U14 Asia/Oceania Final Qualifying for boys and girls last night (Mar 25).

Mirzan also thanked the International Tennis Federation (ITF) for giving the honour to Malaysia to host these two junior tournaments in Kuching.

“We welcome hosting international events. Our affiliates such as SLTA can really do a good job in hosting.

“I would also like to thank SLTA for doing the hard work in organising the girls event in the past week and the boys event in the coming week,” he added.

Meanwhile, ITF representative Patrick O’Rourke said junior tournaments are very important in the development of players particularly those who want to make a professional career out of tennis.

He said he has witnessed junior players who have developed into among top players in the world including those who are now playing in Grand Slam tournaments.

He also commended SLTA for doing a magnificent job in hosting international junior tournaments for many years in Kuching, which is a wonderful and safe city.

SLTA president Dato Patrick Liew said more international tournaments are expected to be hosted here.

He also said the past two months have been busy for SLTA starting with the ITF Women World Tennis Tour W15 on Feb 28 to March 5 for women professionals, followed by the 38th Premier Sarawak Cup ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors J300 (J1) will be held from from March 14 to 19, and the ITF World Tennis Junior Team Final Qualifying Asia – Oceania now currently taking place.

He revealed that Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios and former women world number one player Ashleigh Barty were among those who have previously played in Kuching in junior tournaments before becoming top players.

“I am not surprised if any of you also become top players one day,” he said to the junior players present that night.

Also present at the dinner were China Consul General in Kuching Xing Weiping and tournament referee Puneet Gupta.

Attendees were presented with traditional music and dance representing Sarawak’s multi ethnic groups.