Concrete roads better for rural areas in S’wak than tarmacs, says Deputy Premier

KUCHING (March 26): Concrete roads are deemed as a better option for villages and longhouses in the rural areas than tarmac stretches.

In stating this, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said concrete roads seemed to be more durable in certain terrain conditions, on top of them not needing much maintenance.

“There are some concrete roads in my constituency (Bukit Saban), and I have observed that that they are more durable and in better condition than tarred roads.

“Now, a number of new road networks have concrete stretches, especially those on steep terrains,” he said in a statement issued in connection with his inspection of the Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) projects, including roads, in his constituency, in Betong today.

Adding on, he said he would discuss with Sarawak Public Works Department (JKR) on the ‘concrete option’, including finding out more about its viability and practicality in difficult terrains across the state.

Meanwhile Uggah, also Minister for Infrastructure and Port Development Sarawak, said a sum of RM7.35 million had been spent on 43 development projects in Bukit Saban over the last three years.

Of the total, 30 projects had reached completion, with the remainder still in various stages of implementation, he added.

“The implementing agencies include Betong District Council, JKR and the Drainage and Irrigation Department. As is the practice now, we will continue to closely monitor their implementation.

“We want them to be completed successfully – meaning, on schedule and with the expected quality,” he said.

Uggah also advised the contractors facing any issues that they could always talk to the respective elected representatives of the project areas.

“We are more than willing to help for a win-win situation for them (contractors), the government and the people,” he said.

Betong MP Dr Richard Rapu also joined Uggah in the visit.