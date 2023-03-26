Cooperatives urged to venture into franchise business

KOTA KINABALU (March 26): Cooperatives across the country, especially in Sabah, are urged to venture into franchise business activities.

Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick said this year his ministry through Perbadanan Nasional Bhd (BHD) has allocated RM50 million to provide various financing schemes to help franchise entrepreneurs.

“We have many products that have been registered as franchise products. Recently, a total of 62 entrepreneurs participated in the Business in Transformation (BIT) program working on various products and more than 400 entrepreneurs have registered under it.

“The BIT initiative is a business transformation program for small entrepreneurs to become more competitive and systematic in doing business in order to generate more profit and grow the business more effectively.

“Therefore, for cooperatives that are interested, they can contact the ministry or Pernas to find out more information about this financing facility,” he said after inaugurating the IKS Mart Product Center of Koperasi Usahaniaga Kota Marudu Berhad, in Kota Marudu on Sunday.

Ewon said that until December 2022, there are 15,315 registered cooperatives nationwide with a total membership of 7.05 million people.

In terms of share capital or membership fees, he said a total of RM16.99 billion was recorded with assets totalling RM159.90 billion.

As for Sabah, he said the total number of registered cooperatives is 1,706, with 343,230 members.

“While the accumulated shares and fees are as much as RM220 million, the accumulated assets are worth RM826.44 million and the total revenue achieved is RM437.15 million,” he said.

Ewon hopes that more new cooperatives will be established in Sabah so that entrepreneurial activities through the cooperative movement can be developed.

In another development, he said the Council for the Development of Cooperative Entrepreneurs, Hawkers and Small Traders has been certified at the federal cabinet level.

“This committee was created to ensure that implementation issues and the needs of entrepreneurs, cooperatives, hawkers and small traders can be addressed in a targeted manner and resolved thoroughly.

“The Council for the Development of Entrepreneurs, Cooperatives, Hawkers and Small Traders at the district level is chaired by the District Officer and started as a pilot in Sabah. Meanwhile in Sarawak, it is implemented through the Divisional Level Entrepreneur Development Council (MPUB) which is chaired by the Deputy Resident.

“In the Peninsular, there is an existing committee and we will discuss with the state governments whether to fully use this concept or slightly change the existing coordination committee in each state,” he said.