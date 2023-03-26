Councillor: Miri must have permanent e-waste collection centre

MIRI (March 26): A Miri City Council (MCC) official has highlighted the need to establish a permanent electronic waste (e-waste) collection centre here.

In pointing this out, MCC Green Community Development and Environment Standing Committee chairman Councillor Karambir Singh said this is crucial in ensuring proper disposal of e-waste and avoiding it from ending up in landfills.

“Improper management of e-waste is one of the main factors contributing to environmental pollution.

“If not handled properly, e-waste can cause serious problems, as it is toxic and contains heavy metals such as lead, cadmium and beryllium,” he told reporters when met during the ‘E-Waste Recycling Campaign’ at Miri City Green Community Hub in Taman Yakin yesterday.

The activity was run by the local branch of Sarawak Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Association, with MCC coming in as a co-organiser.

Adding on, Karambir regarded the establishment of a permanent collection centre for e-waste here as a long-term strategic step in dealing with environmental issues related to the disposal of electronic materials.

However, he also acknowledged that to establish such a centre, certain regulations must be complied with, and approvals must first be obtained from the Department of Environment (DoE) and the Natural Resources Environment Board (NREB).

“The MCC will look into the steps to set up this centre, where people can send unused and broken electronic items on any day without having to wait for a campaign to be able to do that,” said Karambir, who also thanked the association for running the campaign annually since 2015.

Meanwhile, the association’s chairman John Lee said his team would carry out e-waste collection drives four times a year, and yesterday was their first for this year.

“Before the establishment of this Miri City Green Community Hub, we conducted our drive at various places such as Tamu Muhibbah and Miri Indoor stadium,” he said.

Lee was also encouraged to see the overwhelming response from the public to the campaign.

“For this drive, the association is giving out 40-cent parking coupons, each in exchange of every 2kg of e-waste brought to this community hub.”

Councillor Ernest Goh and MCC’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) officer Habsah Johor were also present yesterday.