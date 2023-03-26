Family of three made homeless after fire razes house in Marudi

MIRI (March 26): A family of three was rendered homeless when their house at Kampung Sengkabang in Poyut-Lubok Nibong, Marudi was razed to the ground by fire yesterday.

However, no injuries or casualties were reported as they managed to escape to safety.

In a statement, Marudi fire station chief Maureen Sim said six firefighters were deployed to the scene, located about 22km from the fire station after being notified about the incident at 3.48pm.

“Upon arrival, the operation commander reported that a house was totally destroyed by fire. Three occupants were unhurt.

“The firefighters managed to put the fire under control and fully extinguished it using water sourced from the fire engine and nearby pond,” she added.

The cause of the fire and total losses have yet to be ascertained.

The operation ended at 6.30pm.