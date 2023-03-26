Federation to continue upholding role in defending women’s rights, interests

KUCHING (March 26): The Sarawak Federation of Chinese Women Associations will continue to uphold its role of defending women’s rights and interests so as to uplift their social status.

Its president Lau Chiew Eng said they had been fulfilling such role in line with promoting gender equality all these years.

“As a women organisation, Sarawak Federation of Chinese Women Associations is committed to its role to defend the rights and interests of women, to elevate the social status of women.

“We have been talking a lot about gender equality, but the issue is that there is still a long way to go when it comes to attaining gender equality,” she said when addressing delegates at the federation’s annual general meeting here today.

Lau opined that there is no way for them to set a time frame to achieve gender equality.

She said it would matter more for people from all walks of life to stay as a united force to achieve their common goal.

“There is a need for us to have a formidable team, pool as much resources as we can to achieve our goals and objectives. Only through unity and teamwork could we face various challenges and achieve our target,” she added.

She said members of the federation ought to emulate their past leaders in fighting for the rights and interest of the fairer sex.

She pointed out that without these predecessors’ efforts, the women community may not be able to enjoy the fruits that they have today.

“We shall not forget what they have done for us, their selfless contributions have brought us what we have today. We must continue what they have started and see to it that women will continue to see further achievements.”

Lau said the federation is a non-governmental organisation and has been relying on the support from the community to stay in operation.

She added that the federation had been through ups and downs in the past 41 years.

“There are a lot of things that cannot be done overnight, as time, commitment and perseverance are key to achieving desired outcome.

“It is hoped that our team will continue the spirit of our predecessors and create more opportunities for women,” she said.