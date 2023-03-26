Flood strikes three longhouses in Kanowit, 91 individuals evacuated

KANOWIT (March 26): Some 91 individuals from Rumah Nyalong Indet and Rumah Suzusie Lily Jenau in Nanga Baloh and Rumah Langgong in Nanga Bitan here were evacuated after their longhouses were flooded today.

All the longhouses are located along Sungai Ngemah and the flood was due to continuous heavy rain from Friday night.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre in a statement said they received a report about the flood at 11.11am.

It said the longhouses were inundated with flood waters reaching about two feet high.

“Bomba used the longboats of the longhouse residents in the evacuation process due to safety factors and the slowly-receding water trend.

“The victims comprised 53 adults, 32 children, including three babies, six senior citizens and one disabled person who were placed temporarily at the Nanga Ngungun multipurpose hall,” it said.

Bomba also said it observed the water levels were slowly receding.