Free market to help stateless children in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (March 26): Junior Chamber International (JCI) Kota Kinabalu held a community project to assist stateless children in Sabah.

The flagship project called “Free Market” was held at the Coalition Learning Centre in Kinarut on March 12.

Despite being a non-government organisation (NGO), JCI Kota Kinabalu has set a good example by positively impacting the needed community by donating groceries and essential items for more than 140 stateless children.

What exactly is a free market? A free market is similar to a flea market. However, instead of spending money to purchase for the goods they want, individuals can get what they want for free. Accordingly, they only need to say the word “Thank You” to receive the item they need for free.

The objectives of this initiative are to educate children the importance of expressing gratitude and appreciating what they have, as well as not taking things for granted. This project is also a show of love and caring for the stateless children and their families, while also improving their living conditions and giving them hope.

This project also works in align with United Nation Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which include four goals including No Poverty, Zero Hunger, Quality Education and Peace, Justice and Strong Institution, in order to cultivate moral education and create a peaceful and beautiful society.

Rafail Walangitan, Consul General of the Republic of Indonesia in Kota Kinabalu, graced the event and donated essential items to the children.

This project was also held in collaboration with JCI Manila (Philippines), JCI Dayuan (Taiwan) and JCI City (Singapore) under JCI KK’s international sisterhood chapter and friendship pact. It also involved JCI Luyang, JCI Tawau, JCI Lintas and JCI Moyog.

The donations were in the forms of old clothes, old books, toys, foods, pillows, old Tupperware and cash.

Private companies Builders Emporium Sdn Bhd, QL Agrofood, Onaki Sdn Bhd, eNet Supply Sdn Bhd and Eurythmics Music and Art Centre had also joined to make the event a success.

Coalition Learning Centre is taking care by Dr Kathryn Rivai who is a two-time winner of the sustainable development awards.

JCI Kota Kinabalu welcomes individuals aged between 18 to 40 to join in making positive impact to the community. For more information, kindly contact 2023 JCI Kota Kinabalu president Benjamin at 014 – 573 9486 or honorary secretary Michelle at 014-225 6304.