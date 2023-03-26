Govt aid to help vulnerable group in Sabah increased

KOTA KINABALU (March 26): The State Government has allocated RM107.43 million to the Welfare Services Department this year for its programs, including the continuation of a development project for the elderly and people with disabilities (PWD) communities.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said that the projects are the Integrated Complex for the disabled and the elderly as well as the Taman Didikan Kanak-Kanak Kurang Upaya Sandakan and a training centre for PWDs also in Sandakan.

Hajiji added that in order to continue providing assistance to vulnerable groups, especially the disabled, the elderly, orphans and single mothers as well as general assistance throughout the state, the Government agreed to increase the allocation to RM76.29 million this year, with a total of 24,781 people benefiting under the aid.

He said this when officiating the closing of the ‘Sentuhan Kasih Untaian Budi’ at the Taman Didikan Kanak-Kanak Kurang Upaya, Sembulan here on Saturday.

In his speech which was delivered by Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister Datuk James Ratib, Hajiji said the state government fully supports community programs that benefit the needy in the state.

The efforts of the graduates of Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) Kota Kinabalu Campus who collaborated with various other parties to hold the program were greatly appreciated.

“Indeed, caring and helping the community, especially the less fortunate and needy is very close to my heart. For that reason, I am very happy with the implementation of this program which involves a university from outside the state of Sabah.

“This is in line with the unwavering commitment of the state government to help various parties, not only the students but also the disabled. I was informed that in addition to pampering the children at the centre, various other activities are also held including gotong royong and distribution of donations.

“Efforts like this are very good and I hope that more other parties, including university students will follow suit and conduct programs for communities that need help,” he said.

Hajiji also hoped that the organization of this program could inspire the students to continue holding similar beneficial programs in the future.

“A program like this not only benefits the community but can nurture and shape the character of students. The application of values such as management, administration and organizing the program will further strengthen the students’ abilities in facing the real situation of the world of work,” he said.

Meanwhile James, when speaking to the media at the event said a similar centre for the elderly and disabled would also be constructed in other districts of Sabah like Tawau and the state capital.