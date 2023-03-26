J-Kom D-G: Stop politicising PM Anwar’s trip to Saudi Arabia

KUALA LUMPUR (March 26): Community Communication Department (J-Kom) director-general Mohammad Agus Yusoff today urged all parties to stop politicising Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s visit to Saudi Arabia earlier this week.

Agus said if the Opposition is unhappy with the results and costs of Anwar’s visit, they can always bring it up to him during the Prime Minister’s Question and Answer (PMQ) session in the Dewan Rakyat.

“To make the story juicier, they compared the success of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s visit to Anwar’s,” he said.

He said that Anwar’s three-day visit had achieved four successes: Meeting with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Muslim World League; witnessing the sealing of three memorandums of understanding (MoUs) between Dagang Nexchange Bhd and Ajlan & Bros Holding Group Co, Kuala Lumpur International Chamber of Commerce and Wadi Makkah Knowledge Co, and Qhub International Sdn Bhd dan Eromman Technologies Sdn Bhd; listened to the briefings of Malaysian businessmen on the opportunities for Malaysian industries there; and discussed the issues of the Islamic world and initiatives to network.

“Hasn’t Anwar’s visit proved more successful with what he has accomplished in his three-day visit to Saudi?

“If it is still seen as unsuccessful, I don’t know what the measure of success is from the eyes of the Opposition,” he said.

He questioned whether the lack of success was due to Anwar being unable to meet with the King of Saudi Arabia King Salman Abdulaziz Al Saud and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed Salman Al Saud.

He said Anwar had already explained why he was unable to meet them.

Agus said the Saudi Arabian leadership had requested that Anwar extend his visit by two days so they could meet as they had changed their schedules due to Ramadan.

However, Anwar was forced to reject the request to extend his trip in order to remain on schedule with the rest of his plans, including a day trip to Cambodia and meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, Agus said.

Agus also pointed out that despite claims that the Saudi Arabian leaders did not like Anwar, they were among the first foreign leaders to congratulate him on his swearing-in as the prime minister.

The Opposition also criticised Anwar for not bringing along Religious Affairs Minister Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, to Saudi Arabia but Agus said that the visit was about current affairs and trade, not religious matters.

Yesterday, Bersatu’s Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal called for Anwar to inform Parliament about the outcome of his official visit to Saudi Arabia after it appeared he did not meet with his counterparts there.

Anwar began his official three-day visit to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. He was accompanied by his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir and Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil. – Malay Mail