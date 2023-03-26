Kg Siang Siang in Lawas hit by floods, no evacuation ordered

MIRI (March 26): A total of 350 residents from 34 houses in Kampung Siang Siang in Lawas were affected by floods that struck the area Sunday afternoon.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Zone 7 chief Ramlan Marajan said that the situation remained under control and no evacuation was needed thus far.

A team of five firefighters from the Lawas fire station were deployed to the scene, located 12 kilometres away from the station, after receiving a call from the Lawas district police headquarters at 12.13pm.

“Upon arriving at the scene, the operations commander reported that the flood water level in the village was five feet high.

“However, no evacuation was carried out as the water trend declined under the cloudy weather,” he said in a statement.

The flood monitoring operation ended without any untoward incidents at 1.16pm.