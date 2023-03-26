Kit Siang: No race or religion under threat in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR (March 26): DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang today said that no race or religion in Malaysia is under threat.

In a statement this morning, Lim also said there is no ‘green wave’ coming as there are signs which point towards this.

The ‘green wave’ is referred to parliamentary gains made by Islamic Party (PAS). It won the most number of seats among all parties during the 15th general election.

“Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari is right.

“The state polls in July or August will be a “litmus test” for the federal government not only in Selangor but in the other five states which will also have their state polls — Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Kelantan, and Terengganu.

“They in fact represent six steps to show that there is no ‘green wave’ in Malaysia,” Lim said.

The six steps he referred to are, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government performing better in Penang in the state polls compared to the 2018 state general election; retaining its state government in Selangor; retaining its state government in Negeri Sembilan; winning more than three seats in Kedah state polls; winning one or more state assembly seats in the Kelantan state polls; and winning one or more state assembly seats in the Terengganu state polls.

“The Anwar unity government election strategists should bear in mind what the defeated Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate in Padang Serai by-election after the 15th General Election said as the cause of his defeat.

“The PH candidate, Mohamad Sofee Razak said Perikatan leaders used racial and religious issues to poison the minds of Undi18 voters as they are innocent and believed the lies of PN leaders that there is a threat to the Malays and Islam in the country．

“There must be an effective counter-strategy to these racial and religious lies and falsehoods in the state polls in the six states, as at stake is not only the survival of the Anwar unity government, but the future of Malaysia as to whether Malaysia can reset and return to the original nation-building principles the nation’s founding fathers (which include the first four Umno presidents) to again become a successful world-class nation and avoid the fate of a divided, failed, and kleptocratic state,” Lim added.

He said Malaysia must show the world the way to democracy, and good governance in the fight against corruption, as well as the achievement of inter-racial, inter-religious, inter-cultural, and inter-civilisational understanding, harmony, and peace.

“We want Malaysians, regardless of race or religion, to be great on the world stage, and not to be a divided, failed, and kleptocratic state,” he said. – Malay Mail