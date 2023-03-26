Ministry opens three Ramadan bazaars in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (March 26): The Agriculture and Food Security Ministry through the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) has opened three Ramadan bazaars in Sabah located at Asia City, Taman Putera Jaya, Telipok and Pusat Islam Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS).

Its deputy minister, Chan Foong Hin, told reporters on Sunday that the bazaars provide consumers with the opportunity to get a variety of necessities and food for breaking their fast during Ramadan.

“This year a total of 97 entrepreneurs registered for the bazaar at Asia City which FAMA has been organising since 2001. This year, FAMA Sabah is targeting a total sales of RM800,000 from this bazaar,” he said after officiating the opening of the Ramadan bazaar at Asia City on Sunday.

“Last year a total of 70 entrepreneurs and the response from sellers and consumers this year is very encouraging. This improvement is in line with the economic recovery that we are experiencing especially in conjunction with the festive season,” said the Kota Kinabalu Member of Parliament.

Chan added that the Ramadan bazaar at Asia City is a very popular and a well-known one enjoyed by city folks even among the non-Muslims.

“The response is quite good. I hope the sellers can offer reasonable prices for their goods to the rakyat,” he said, adding that they must also ensure that the food quality is maintained and all regulations set by City Hall be adhered to.

Chan also assured consumers that there is sufficient supply of food materials in the country for Ramadan and the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

Meanwhile Kota Kinabalu City Hall Mayor Datuk Noorliza Awang Alip said that they are working with the state Health Department in ensuring that the hygiene and cleanliness of all Ramadan bazaars in the city are maintained.

“So far we have not received any complaints,” she said.

During the launch, Chan and Noorliza along with FAMA Sabah deputy director Sebastian Chew distributed 1,000 containers of bubur lambuk and 300 packets of dates to the patrons of the bazaar.

They also presented Raya goodies and money to the residents of Rumah Anak- Anak Kesayangan, Kota Kinabalu.