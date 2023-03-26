Miri Chinese Charitable Trust Board gives back to society

MIRI (March 26): Some 320 students from 11 primary and secondary schools here yesterday received education incentive from the Miri Chinese Charitable Trust Board (MCCTB).

Two schools namely Riam Road Secondary School and Pei Min Middle School also received education fund from MCCTB to support the schools’ operations.

The yearly event is part of MCCTB’s effort in reaching out to the less fortunate families and to alleviate their financial burdens.

State Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin who graced the ceremony at Riam Road Secondary School assembly hall here yesterday, lauded MCCTB’s initiatives in doing charitable works.

“The board was allocated with four shop houses by the state government more than 30 years ago, and it manages the property by renting them out.

“The rental revenues received by the board are then distributed to pupils and students from primary and secondary schools around Miri,” Lee remarked.

“Their consistent efforts not only help the children and their families but they are actually doing something good for the society which is to encourage children to pursue education, despite their financial difficulty,” he commended.

Also present at the event was MCCTB’s chairman Temenggong Yong Vui Seng.