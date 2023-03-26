No political appointment in GLCs listed in Bursa Malaysia, says Anthony Loke

KLANG (March 26): There are no political appointments in government-linked companies (GLCs) listed in Bursa Malaysia under the unity government, said DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

Loke, who is also the transport minister, said in fact Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had informed him that he did not intend to appoint politicians to any such companies.

He clarified that most politicians appointed today did not involve GLC but were appointed to statutory bodies.

“In terms of appointment of politicians, we separate between statutory bodies and GLC. We do not agree to put politicians in GLC listed in Bursa Malaysia such Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) and Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB).

“Those appointed now are not in such companies (GLC) but in statutory bodies, authorities and so on.

They are regulatory bodies. Do not involved business and so on,” he said.

He said this at a press conference after officiating the Selangor DAP State Annual Convention 2023 here today, which was also attended by Pakatan Harapan (PH) Selangor chairman Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari and Selangor DAP chairman Gobind Singh Deo.

Loke said his ministry also retained the service of Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) chairman Tan Sri Jamaludin Ibrahim who is a professional and will not appoint politicians in the company.

“So is MAHB. There are no political appointments in MAHB. This is clear. If in the past administration, you know who is the Prasarana chairman. Now who is Prasana chairman.

“So there are no political appointments in key GLCs such as Prasarana, MAHB, TM and so on. I am confident that the policy will continue to be maintained by YAB Prime Minister,” he said.

He commented on reporters’ questions regarding political appointments involving PH and Umno politicians following PH’s past criticism of the matter. — Bernama