Children’s success depends on parents’ guidance at home, says Samalaju rep

BINTULU (March 26): The success of children in academics or other fields depends on how they are guided at home by their parents or guardians, says Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development Dato Majang Renggi.

Speaking at the closing of SMK Kidurong Parent-Teacher Association’s 26th annual general meeting on Saturday, the Samalaju assemblyman believes this is because parents are their children’s best role model for success.

“Always make sure the children do exercises, read a lot of books, and don’t be lazy in doing homework or assignments given by the teachers,” he said when officiating at the closing of SMK Kidurong Parent-Teacher Association 26th annual general meeting yesterday.

Majang hoped that parents and guardians would constantly monitor their children’s activities including while they were using social media.

“Do not overlook this because it can cause children to become complacent and may forget the importance of their studies,” he said.

He added that it is worrisome that the social problems have to some extent affected the younger generation, including students.

He said social or disciplinary problems among students in this country are still at a less serious level compared to what happened in some foreign countries.

“However, a concerted effort from all parties must be continuously made to stop it from spreading. This is because strengthening discipline is the key to a student’s success in shaping their future direction,” he added.

Meanwhile, Majang congratulated the new committee members who were elected during the AGM and reminded them to always emphasise on high integrity while carrying out their duties and responsibility.

“Indeed, a meeting like this is very meaningful for us to exchange views and opinions to reach a consensus towards school development and the future of our children,” he said.

He also called for greater support from parents in all school activities because their involvement will give motivation to their children.

Majang also called on parents and guardians to always be ready to spend time if needed to attend any activities such as annual sports day, excellence award ceremony, cross-cultural, consensus day, gotong-royong programme and so on that are held at school involving children.

He also hoped that PTA and the school will be able to discuss with the students who want to continue their students after finishing their secondary school education to enable them to choose the fields and majors that suit the workforce marketability.

Also present at the event were SMK Kidurong principal Mordiana Nawi and PTA chairman Tero Bayel.