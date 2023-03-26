Perlis Raja Muda officiates HDOK’s Tuanku Syed Putra Paediatric Ward

SANDAKAN (March 26): The Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail on Sunday officiated the opening of the Tuanku Syed Putra Paediatric Ward at the Duchess of Kent Hospital (HDOK) here.

In his speech, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin stressed the need to provide children with access to high-quality healthcare services for the benefit of the next generation.

“Community members and healthcare professionals must always stand together on the aspect of personal health. The local community must be included in the execution of health promotion and outreach programmes in hospitals.

“God willing, with ongoing cooperation, the initiatives that will be carried out can improve the health level of our children,” he said.

The establishment of the children’s ward, according to Tuanku Syed Faizuddin, will also provide the local community with high quality medical care and services comparable to those offered at other specialist hospitals.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin also spent some time visiting the ward while listening to a briefing from HDOK director Dr Mohd Fahmie Othman.

He also presented donations to the patients in the ward. – Bernama