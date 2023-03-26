Political appointments: Those unable to contribute will not be appointed, says DPM Zahid

BUTTERWORTH (March 26): The unity government will not appoint any individual who is unable to contribute to the government organisation or agency they lead, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, said that all appointments are made based on Cabinet guidelines and on the advice of the Prime Minister.

“Don’t view it as just because someone has a political position, especially MPs or assemblymen… their background, credentials and experience are also taken into account.

“This is something that has been done before, but we will not appoint any individual who cannot contribute to the organisation they lead,” he told reporters after paying an official visit to the Penang Regional Development Authority (Perda) here today.

On the appointment of Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki as Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) chairman, he said it was based on the Umno secretary-general’s expertise, experience and credentials.

Ahmad Zahid said Asyraf was not only a politician but a banker with expertise in Islamic banking.

“It’s a waste to have such experience and credentials, but we don’t use it to develop MARA together. With the appointment, we hope that he will, together with my ministry’s staff, be able to develop MARA,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid also confirmed Parit Sulong MP Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad’s appointment as Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (Risda) chairman and Datuk Shaik Hussein Mydin as Perda chairman.

Political appointments in government agencies became an issue recently following a number of appointments, including Asyraf as MARA chairman, Datuk Jazlan Yaakub as Felcra chairman and Datuk Husam Musa as Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad (SPNB) chairman. — Bernama