Rep checks on flood-affected areas in Sg Ngemah

KANOWIT (March 26) Two longhouses at Nanga Baloh here were flooded since yesterday following heavy and continuous rain on Friday night.

The floodwaters at Rumah Nyalong Indet and Rumah Suzusie Lily Jenau were between two and three-foot deep.

Ngemah assemblyman Anyi Jana was on the ground to check the flood situation at the longhouses today.

In a video shared by Anyi via WhatsApp, he was seen talking to Tuai Rumah Suzusie and the longhouse residents.

Suzusie informed Anyi that the floodwaters were receding quickly and expected it to fully recede by this evening.

She also informed Anyi on how they had sleepless nights on Friday and Saturday, having to move their belongings to a higher place due to the flood.

Anyi told the longhouse chief that he would inform Bomba to monitor the situation.

He later visited a few longhouses affected by flood at Nanga Bat.

Meanwhile, videos and photos shared by WhatsApp users showed that Rumah Salang at Rantau Lugai, Rumah Jimmy at Nanga Lakah and SK Nanga Jagau in the upriver of Sungai Ngemah and SK Nanga Nirok were also flooded.