Sarawak in need of knowledgeable, skilled workers in various fields, says Lee

MIRI (March 26): Sarawak is in need of knowledgeable and skilled workers in various fields, says state Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

According to him, the digital economy, green energy development as well as the oil and gas industry are among the fields that are developing in the state and are in need of workers.

“Those who have more interest in technical field, they have option to pursue studies at technical schools, which also promises a decent future job,” he said when officiating at the Miri Education Expo 2023 held at Pullman Miri Waterfront Hotel today.

Therefore, he advised school-leavers who are furthering their studies to think thoroughly when choosing the course that they want study to ensure that they have a high chance of getting employed upon graduation.

“The decision to choose any path is in the hands of the young school leavers, and making the right choice is crucial to decide where they will be in future,” he said.

Lee, who is Senadin assemblyman, acknowledged that it is not an easy decision for the school-leavers to choose the most suitable/best tertiary education institution, the tuition fees and course for themselves..

Besides that, he said one has to also look at application for financial assistance, if any.

“When making this decision, it is important to also take into consideration whether the path of their choice, can secure them a chance for employment.

“It would be best to choose one that has high employment opportunity, rather than one that easily passed (in exam).”

The one-day Miri Education Expo 2023 which organised by JCI Miri and Miri Entrepreneur Incubator Club (MEIC), saw representatives of 36 educational consultation booths from various tertiary education institutions, as well as Yayasan Sarawak and National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) sharing advices to the visitors.

Also present at the launching ceremony were Miri District Education Office deputy head (Learning Sector) Wong Kung Kui; Inquota Education Services (IES) director Kong San Hoe; MEIC president Councillor Nicholas Toh; JCI Miri vice president Kho Yap Hong; and Councillor Jeffrey Phang.