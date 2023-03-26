Sibu church fellowship offers support for people with dementia, caregivers

SIBU (March 26): Wesley Chinese Church Care and Companion Fellowship here is offering support for people with dementia and their caregivers.

According to its coordinator Peggy Wong, caregivers have shared with her the many challenges faced in caring for those with dementia.

She disclosed that since March last year, they have been holding fellowship gatherings to provide support to people with dementia and their caregivers.

“The fellowship in Mandarin runs from 2.30pm to 3.30pm on the first Saturday of each month at Wesley Church here and the next session is on April 1 – which can also be attended online through the Zoom application,” she said.

She was met after a talk on ‘Understanding Dementia’ by Sibu Hospital head psychiatrist Dr Wong Siong Teck at Methodist Pilley Institute (MPI) here yesterday.

The talk was part of MPI’s community service effort.

“This fellowship gathering is mainly for elderly people with dementia and their caregivers. Our main aim is to have a group for people to share, listen, and support each other especially caregivers.

“We have a sharing session, singing, brainstorming, and an activity session,” she said.

Those interested to join the fellowship, can contact her at 016-862 6920