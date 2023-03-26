Sibu firemen catch six-foot long croc found ‘wandering’ in front of coffeeshop

SIBU (March 26): A crocodile measuring about six-foot long was caught by firefighters, after it was found ‘wandering’ in front of a coffeeshop in Jalan Igan, Sungai Merah here today.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Sibu chief Andy Alie, they were notified about the incident at 11.56am and a team of firefighters was despatched to the scene.

“A crocodile estimated to measure six-foot long was sighted along the main road.

“The reptile was caught using canvas and rope, before being tied up and brought back to Sungai Merah fire station to be handed to Sarawak Forestry (Corporation),” he told The Borneo Post when contacted today.

Andy said the operation ended at 12.15pm.

Meanwhile, a member of the public, John Ting said he saw the crocodile around noon.

“I was on my way home and saw many people at the scene to take a glimpse of the reptile,” he added.