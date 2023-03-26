Sibu’s iconic ‘Lan Berambeh Sungkei’ to be held on April 8

SIBU (March 26): The ‘Lan Berambeh Sungkei’, which gathers Sibu folk of different faiths and backgrounds together for the mass breaking of fast, will be held here on April 8, said Dr Annuar Rapaee.

The Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development I expects a bigger crowd at the iconic event this year, which will start at 5.30pm at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang Phase 1, Jalan Bujang Suntong.

“The event is open to all. People from all walks of life can take part in this mass potluck picnic-style breaking of fast.

“In this regard, the committee would like all non-Muslims to join breaking the fast by bringing their food picnic-like style. The committee will only provide kurma or dates. Let us make Sibu an example for religious tolerance,” said Dr Annuar today.

The grand event organised by Sibu division’s permanent committee for Muslim Festivities, is Dr Annuar’s brainchild.

He noted that the event has attracted a growing number of people each year and the crowd size had swelled to over 10,000 people last year.

Dr Annuar said the mass potluck picnic-style breaking of fast, which first started in 2017, has continued to strengthen the racial unity and religious harmony among the various communities here.

“The ‘Lan Berambeh Sungkei’ is a hallmark of racial unity and religious harmony in Sarawak, and Sibu in particular,” he added.

Besides the ‘Lan Berambeh Sungkei’ event, the unique interfaith gathering is another of Dr Annuar’s brainchild, which is aimed at promoting and strengthening religious harmony and tolerance.

It was first held in An-Nur Mosque back in 2015 and since then had become a yearly event as well.