Special tea ceremony marks end of Sibu school’s orientation week

SIBU (March 26): A special tea ceremony took place at SJKC Nang Kiang on Friday to mark the conclusion of the Chinese primary school’s orientation week.

The event involved the pupils offering tea to their parents, teachers, members of the school staff and also police personnel, as a gesture of thanks and appreciation for their support and contributions.

SJKC Nang Kiang board of directors chairman Lau Pek Kii, in his opening speech, hailed the ritual as ‘a prime example of the importance of the filial piety culture in this society’.

“Filial piety is important, and is still upheld in our society.

“Those who dismiss filial piety would find it difficult to take on responsibilities and also difficult to find success in the future,” he said.

On a separate subject, Lau said SJKC Nang Kiang had always welcomed pupils from other ethnic groups to study at the school.

“It is an opportunity for children from other ethnic groups to experience Chinese culture, and I believe this can promote racial harmony and understanding.

“Be rest assured that the school is dedicated to providing quality education to the pupils,” he added.