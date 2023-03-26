Temenggong Lau urges Unity Govt to provide funding to Chinese independent schools

SIBU (March 26): Sarawak United Association of Chinese School Board of Management (Sha Dong Zong) chairman Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau Lee Ming has urged the unity government to provide funding to Chinese independent schools to ensure its continued development.

Speaking at the association’s Annual General Meeting held yesterday at Wisma Hua Wen Dong Zong, he said based on the data, the administrative expenses of independent Chinese schools nationwide exceeds RM400 million.

He said most of the expenditures are for the salaries and allowances of teaching staff.

“According to statistics from 2022, there are 6,412 teachers and staff in independent Chinese schools nationwide, of whom 621 are in Sarawak,” he said.

He also urged the government to exempt personal income tax on allowances and subsidies for teachers and staff in independent Chinese schools nationwide, to reduce their financial burden.

On the recognition of the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC), he said it all depends on whether the federal government has the political courage and willingness to implement it.

He said people have voiced out the change they want in the status quo during the last 15th General Election.

He added Sarawak is facing a change in the political system as the state is requesting restoration of rights including autonomy in education matters.

“The people of Sarawak generally have admiration and respect for freedom of religious beliefs while rejecting extremist and bad political intentions that would affect the peace in the state,” he pointed out.

He hopes that the state government will continue to fight for its rights, and improve the livelihood of its people including living conditions and social status.

Meanwhile, he said Chinese independent schools must work towards cultivating the students’ abilities, good attitudes and values to be able to compete in the ever-changing era.

“We must prepare them – not just enable them to further their studies, but also to meet the challenges in the workplace and life,” he pointed out.

He said this was the reason why the Sarawak Chinese Independent Schools Student Development Committee was set up in 2019.

He urged the board of directors to work together in ensuring the development of Chinese independent schools.