Three main events for this year’s S’wak Gawai do, says Sikie

KUCHING (March 26): There will be three main events held throughout June for this year’s state-level Gawai Dayak celebration.

Minister in the Premier’s Department Datuk John Sikie Tayai said the events are Gawai Bazaar to be held from June 16-24 at Kuching South City Council (MBKS) community hall grounds, Gawai Dayak Niti Daun Parade on June 17 at a location to be announced later, and Gawai Dinner at Imperial Hotel here on June 24.

He said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah is expected to officiate at the bazaar, while guest-of-honour for the dinner would be Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang.

“The Gawai celebration this year would be celebrated joyously as it is also part of Sarawak’s 60th anniversary celebration,” said Sikie after chairing the state-level Gawai working committee meeting here, on Friday.

“These events will involve various ethnic associations from various non-governmental organizations in Sarawak,” he said.

Ministry of Transport’s permanent secretary Dato Alice Jawan Empaling, Ministry of Food Industry, Commodities and Regional Development permanent secretary cum state-level Gawai working committee secretary Sirai Daha were also present at the meeting.