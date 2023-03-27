Awg Tengah: S’wak ready to assist Brunei with move towards renewable energy

KUCHING (March 27): Sarawak is open to help Brunei Darussalam if it needs assistance in pivoting towards renewable energy, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He said countries involved in the Paris Agreement will need to achieve the target of 10 per cent renewable energy by 2025 as part of the measures in mitigating climate change.

Thus, Awang Tengah said Sarawak is keen to share its power supply to assist Brunei.

“We have shared and briefed the Brunei government about our development in terms of power supply.

“We told them that we are prepared to assist them if they need our help to fulfil their commitment because by the year 2025, all countries involved in the Paris Agreement must have 10 per cent of energy generation come from renewable energy,” he told reporters in a press conference after chairing a meeting at Wisma Sumber Alam here today.

Awang Tengah also gave his assurance to the Brunei government that they can ask for Sarawak’s help whenever they are ready.

“We informed them that if they need our help, we are ready to help them. It’s okay if they don’t need our help this time – we are ready to supply renewable energy to Brunei whenever they are ready,” he said.