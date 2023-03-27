Monday, March 27
Driver in Miri injured after crashing car to avoid hitting dog

By Jude Toyat on Sarawak
APM personnel give first aid to the accident victim at the scene.

MIRI (March 27): A 32-year-old man suffered injuries to his right shoulder after he crashed his car at Jalan Sealine last night.

Miri Civil Defence Force (APM) said a five-member team was deployed to the scene after receiving a call from a male complainant at 10.38pm.

“Upon arrival, the team was informed by the victim that he had wanted to avoid hitting a dog that was crossing the road before the car he was driving skidded off the road and plunged into the roadside ditch.

“Inspection found that the victim had suffered breathing difficulties and injuries to his right shoulder,” APM said in a statement.

The APM personnel members gave the victim first aid at the scene.

He was later brought to Miri Hospital for further treatment.

The operation ended at 11.38pm.

