Fire destroys electronics shop in Miri

MIRI (March 27): A fire destroyed an electronics shop on the first floor of a building at the Saberkas Commercial Centre here last night.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said in a statement that 20 firefighters from the Miri Central and Lopeng fire stations were dispatched to the scene following a distress call received at 8.43pm.

“Upon arrival, the operation commander reported that the fire broke out on the first floor of the two-storey shop building, and the electronics shop was 90 per cent destroyed.

“The fire was brought under control at 9.21pm and completely extinguished with no injuries or casualties were reported,” said the statement.

The cause of the fire as well as value of losses have yet to be ascertained.

The operation ended at 11.02pm.

Also present at the scene were police and Sesco personnel.