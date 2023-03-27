Gerawat: Z Special Unit’s landing in Bario brought not just liberation but modern world to Kelabit community

MIRI (March 27): The Z Special Unit’s landing in Bario 78 years ago opened doors not just to the liberation of Sarawak from Japanese occupation but also brought the modern world to the Kelabit community, said Datuk Gerawat Gala.

The Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) said exposure to the modern world and western military warfare created a new horizon for the community and inspired them to explore beyond their closed world.

“It also opened new possibilities which the local community had never envisaged before in their enclosed world, which the late Tom Harrison wrote about in his book titled ‘The World Within’, which some of you may have read,” Gerawat said at the 78th anniversary celebration of the historic occasion in Bario on Saturday.

He paid tribute to the pioneering Z-Force led by Major Tom Harrison and the 500 Kelabits and Lun Bawangs who turned up to be trained and later kicked off the liberation of Borneo.

The Mulu assemblyman said the commemoration ceremony, which started 10 years ago, proved that the strong bond and ties remained firm.

Welcoming the family members of the eight brave Z Special Unit heroes from Australia and New Zealand to Bario, he said it was in an appreciation of their legacy and that of the local community involved in the Z-Semut operation later.

The annual commemoration, except during the Covid-19 pandemic, is jointly organised by Rurum Kelabit Association, Miri City Council, Pustaka Negeri Sarawak, and other collaborators.

Around 5 per cent of the 6,000 Kelabit population joined the security forces as border scouts, army and police force personnel after World World II.

To date, more than 300 Kelabits have served in keeping the security and peace of our country, including the late S/Insp Ngelinuh Bala, who was one of the very few soldiers awarded the nation’s highest military award of Seri Pahlawan Gagah Perkasa (SP) in recognition of his exceptional heroism in the battle against the communists.