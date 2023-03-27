Group asked not to demonstrate at Water Dept office

KOTA KINABALU (Mar 27): Holding dialogues is more constructive than carrying out demonstrations when it comes finding ways to stabilize water supply in Sepanggar and other districts in the state.

Sepanggar member of parliament Mustapha Sakmud calls upon groups who plan to demonstrate at the Water Department office to express their problems through the right channels instead.

“The real issue of the Sepanggar water crisis is mainly the insufficiency of water sources from the Telibong and Moyog plants. Both plants are currently operating beyond their normal limits.

“The project to increase water supply through the Telibong 2 plant is lagging behind its original schedule and needs to be expedited to resolve this drawn-out issue.

“I suggest parties who want to hold a demonstration to negotiate with the Water Department to conduct a dialogue session so they can understand the underlying problem and cause of the project delay,” he said in a statement on Monday.

A survey at the Water Department office found no gathering had taken place.

When inspecting the water situation in his constituency on Friday, Mustapha had asked the Sabah Water Department to take drastic measures to resolve the water supply crisis in the constituency.

He said more than 300,000 residents in the constituency, including navy personnel and Universiti Malaysia Sabah students, depended on the department to address this problem once and for all.

He also said the government must focus on and expedite the completion of the Telibong 2 water treatment plant project in Tuaran district.

He added the Federal Government had also previously stated its willingness to help the state government on this matter

Sepanggar is not the only area facing the worsening water supply problem but also areas around the state capital as well as neighbouring districts such as Penampang, Tuaran and Papar.

On March 17, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya said immediate and short-term measures had been taken to address the ongoing water shortage in various parts of Sabah, includung distribution of water to affected areas by modifying piping systems.