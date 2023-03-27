‘Harry Potter’ star Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with girlfriend Erin Darke

KUALA LUMPUR (March 27): Actor and Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe, 33, will become a dad soon.

He is expecting his first child with longtime girlfriend, actress Erin Darke, his representative Scott Boute told CNN yesterday.

“His relationship with Erin is really special and everyone thinks they will be amazing parents. They have kept it pretty quiet up until now but she can’t hide her bump anymore,” a source told The Sun.

“Daniel and Erin could not be happier to be expecting. They are absolutely thrilled and can’t wait to become parents. It’s an incredibly exciting time,” another source told The Mirror.

Radcliffe and Darke have dated for a decade since meeting on the set of Kill Your Darlings in 2013.

The couple reunited on set in the 2016 comedic film Don’t Think Twice and Darke recently appeared in Radcliffe’s TBC comedy anthology series Miracle Workers.

Radcliffe told Us Weekly that his relationship with Darke was one that he always wanted, saying she is his ‘best friend’.

Radcliffe also told Newsweek last year that he would ‘love his kids to be around film sets’.

“A dream would be for them to come onto a film set and be like, ‘God, you know, I’d love to be in the art department, I’d love to be something in the crew,” he said.

“I wouldn’t want fame for my kid. Film sets are wonderful places. A lot of the time it can be wonderful for kids, but it’s really the fame side of it that should be avoided at all costs.” – Malay Mail