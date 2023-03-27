JPJ issues non-compliance notices to 23 road users in Kuching

KUCHING (March 27): The Sarawak Road Transport Department (JPJ) on Sunday issued 23 non-compliance notices to road users during Ops Kenderaan Perdagangan at Jalan Keruing here.

In a statement, JPJ said eight of the notices were issued for exceeding the specific load limit.

They will be charged under Section 19(1) of the Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board Act 1987, it added.

“Among the other notices issued were not having a driver’s license, no Goods Driver’s Licence and the absence of road tax,” said the department.

JPJ also reminded road users to ensure that their vehicles comply with the stipulated law.

“JPJ will continue to carry out targeted enforcement to ensure road users comply with existing rules and laws,” it said.

Any traffic complaints can be sent directly through JPJ’s app under ‘e-Aduan’ or through their website along with details of the complainant and complaint.