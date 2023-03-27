Labour shortage delays infrastructure development in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Mar 27): The federal government has been urged to expedite the devolution of the power to hire foreign workers to Sabah and Sarawak in the spirit of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), so that they can have a share in the development of infrastructure.

Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) Tanjung Aru Division chief Hiew Choon Yu pointed out that Sabah and Sarawak both share a border with Indonesia, and the construction of the Pan Borneo Highway, connecting Sabah and Sarawak, as well as developing towns adjacent to Kalimantan, requires not only funds but also workforce.

An earlier financial proposal submitted by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has allocated RM6.5 billion in development funds to Sabah. However, despite its vast land area, Sabah is facing a shortage of labour that can fulfil the requirements of these construction projects.

Hiew said that Sabah urgently needs full autonomy over the labour laws and to be able to hire human resources, including foreign workers, for infrastructure development. Through the restoration of Sabah’s autonomy and labour control, Sabah’s potential benefits can generate additional income that could bring an extra RM700 million annually to Sabah’s treasury.

“Sabah already had its own labour law (Chapter 67) before forming Malaysia. We should strive for all the rights in MA63, including Sabah’s labour law, to be devolved to us by the federal government.”

Hiew pointed out that one of the main reasons for the shortage of labour in Sabah is the federal government’s control over hiring foreign workers. He believes that it is more suitable for Sabahans to control their own workforce because they have a better understanding of the local situation, and the approval process for foreign workers will become more efficient.

He also supports the suggestion of the president of STAR cum Deputy Chief Minister I, Datuk Seri Panglima DR Jeffrey Kitingan, that Sabah should establish its labour bureau to regain control of labour recruitment, including foreign workers, which is expected to accelerate the development of infrastructure in Sabah.

He emphasized that according to research by the East Malaysia Planters Association, Sabah loses about RM400 to RM500 million annually from the palm oil tax due to a shortage of labour.

Hiew also stated that young people are no longer willing to work in “3D” jobs (dirty, dangerous and difficult), and his proposal for the federal government to devolve the power to hire foreign workers to Sabah is not to compete with young people for job opportunities. Instead, it is urgent to expedite the approval process for foreign workers, which can be done by the Sabah government if the power is devolved, to provide job opportunities for Sabahans and to fill the workforce gap in infrastructure development.

He said that although progress has been made in the implementation of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), and it has now entered the stage of practical handling. He hopes that the federal government can prioritize approving laws related to human resources based on their importance, so that Sabah can accelerate the development of infrastructure and roads during Indonesia’s relocation of its capital.

Of course, he also hopes that the federal government can bring good news as soon as possible, as the people of Sabah have long awaited the 40% net tax revenue.