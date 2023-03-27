Miri ex-MP’s suit against bank for lost money goes to trial in August

MIRI (March 27): Former Miri MP Dr Michael Teo’s RM10 million suit against a bank here over money that allegedly disappeared from his account some three years ago will go to trial for four days from Aug 7.

High Court Judge Dean Wayne Daly scheduled the trial after both the plaintiff and defendant agreed on the date.

In the suit, Dr Teo, who is a businessman, named United Overseas Bank (Malaysia) Berhad (UOB) as first defendant, while bank officers Cassandra Ang Beng Chin and Chia Pueh Yii are the second and third defendants respectively.

Met outside the courtroom after the proceedings which was held via Zoom, Dr Teo claimed that he had lost more than RM1 million that had been kept in the bank since 2014.

He said in 2014 he had deposited money amounting to 250,000 Singapore Dollars as fixed deposit at UOB Bank Miri.

Upon maturity in 2016, the amount had accumulated to approximately RM800,000 in his bank account.

“However, when I was about to withdraw the money, I was told by the bank officer that all the money in my account had disappeared.

“I was also told that 22,700 Singapore Dollars was taken out of my account without my knowledge and approval,” he said.

Following that, Dr Teo lodged a police report in Miri and copies of the report were sent to the Parliament, Bank Negara Malaysia and the Ministry of Finance.

Teo was accompanied by counsel Sam Laya, who was representing Teo’s lawyer Abun Sui.