PM Anwar: Malaysia, Cambodia to enhance cooperation in various sectors

PHNOM PENH (March 27): Malaysia and Cambodia are looking forward to enhancing cooperation in investment, halal industry, digital technology, education and defence, to further strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said these issues have been discussed and are among the priority raised during a bilateral meeting held at Peace Palace here, today.

“Discussions were very elaborated and comprehensive… touching on issues of trade and investments which happen to be our priority in our bilateral relations as well as some other concerns,” he said in a joint press conference with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen during his one-day official visit to Cambodia.

Earlier, Anwar and Hun Sen witnessed the signing of two Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) between the Malaysian and Cambodian governments.

The MoU is on the Recruitment, Employment and Repatriation of Cambodian workers in the domestic and formal sectors to further strengthen cooperation between the two countries in the labour sector. — Bernama