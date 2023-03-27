PM Anwar thanks Cambodian counterpart Hun Sen for help in bringing back Malaysian job scam victims

PHNOM PENH (March 27): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed appreciation to his Cambodian counterpart Hun Sen for the latter’s support in bringing back Malaysian victims of a job scam syndicate in Cambodia.

Anwar, who is on a one-day official visit to Cambodia, described Hun Sen’s leadership as ‘outstanding’ in giving full support and collaboration in resolving the job scam issue.

“I also must express my thanks to the Prime Minister (Hun Sen) because Cambodia is one of the countries most forthcoming and helpful when we have to deal with job scam issue which also affects your citizens, but then you were helpful in assisting us to bring back 287 Malaysian victims of a job scam.

“Thank you very much; it means a lot to hundreds of families affected by this scam,” he said in a joint press conference after a bilateral meeting with Hun Sen at the Peace Palace today.

It has been reported that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had received 572 reports involving Malaysians who were victims of job scam syndicates abroad as of Feb 20. The reports were received through the Malaysian embassies in Bangkok, Phnom Penh, Vientiane and Yangon. — Bernama