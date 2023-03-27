Police drone locates body of dad who drowned saving 5-year-old son in Putatan

KOTA KINABALU (March 27): The body of a man who drowned rescuing his five-year-old son in Kampung Imbahan river, Putatan, was found by a police drone today after a nearly 16-hour search.

The body of Lasibi Lawahidu, 40, was spotted by the Royal Malaysia Police Sabah Air Wing Unit (PGU) drone around 300 metres from where he was last seen.

Penampang police chief DSP Mohd Haris Ibrahim said the body was found floating in the river at around 9.15am and later sent to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for a post-mortem.

He said the case has been classified as sudden death but the investigation is continuing.

“Our investigation revealed that the victim had been fishing at the riverbank around 5.30pm on Sunday. His five-year-old son was sitting in his Perodua Myvi when the car suddenly moved and fell into the river.

“The victim jumped into the river and managed to rescue his son with help from members of the public but the man, believed to have drowned, was nowhere to be found after the rescue,” he told reporters when met at the scene.

Mohd Haris said a search and rescue (SAR) team was then mobilised comprising nearly 70 personnel from various security agencies such as the Sabah Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), Malaysian Civil Defence Force, People’s Volunteer Corps, Sabah Region 4 Marine Police, and Bomba’s Water Rescue Team.

He said they conducted three searches during the operation, which had to be postponed at 12.30am today until 6am.

Mohd Haris attributed the collaboration of agencies to the success in locating the victim faster than anticipated.

Separately, he reminded the public living around Putatan not to carry out recreational activities in the river.

“Two years ago, there was a similar incident involving a child who had drowned in the same area. We fear that there may be another similar incident in the future.

“Residents around Putatan are advised not to do recreational activities such as fishing in the area to avoid similar incidents from recuring,” he said.