Samarahan’s Intan Roundabout undergo closures, motorists told to exercise caution

KUCHING (Mar 27): Sections of the road around the Intan Roundabout along the Kuching-Samarahan Expressway are closed from today until May 14 for repair and resurfacing works, the Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak said.

The Intan Roundabout is one of five roundabouts along the Expressway now being turned into smart traffic light intersections to reduce congestion.

JKR said in a notice that the roads affected by the works were in the direction of Kuching to Samarahan, Samarahan to Mile 15, Mile 15 to Samarahan, Samarahan to Jln Mohd Musa and Jalan Mohd Musa to Samarahan.

The work on these roads will be conducted in two shifts from 9am to 4pm and from 9pm to 4am.

“Road users are asked to be careful when driving on the road during the repair work period and to comply with all traffic management for the safety of road users until the works are completed.

“The JKR Samarahan Division will inform from time to time if there is any change in date, time or area involved with these works. Road users are also advised to plan their journey in areas that are involved. We regret any inconvenience caused,” said the notice.

The notice also urged the public to direct complaints or inquiries related to the traffic flow to the Samarahan Division JKR office via 082-671076 during office hours.

The Tabuan Tranquility (TT3) and Setia Raja roundabouts are the first two of the five roundabouts already turned into traffic light intersections.

Both traffic light systems have been in service since Jan 18 and March 23 respectively although some minor works can still be seen taking place there.