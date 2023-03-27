Sarawak aiming to hold Sukma XXI in July 2024, says Rentap

KUCHING (March 27): The 21st Malaysian Games (Sukma) to be hosted by Sarawak is targeted to be held in July next year, said Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Datuk Gerald Rentap Jabu.

He said over 8,000 athletes and officials are coming for this event, which will be held not only in Kuching but also Sibu, Bintulu, and Miri.

“If we target Sukma to be held in July next year, that means we have less than 500 days to go. We are studying and auditing our sports facilities and we hope to expedite the refurbishment of the facilities needed,” he told reporters here today after the opening ceremony of ITF World Junior Tennis Team Competition (Boys) Asia – Oceania Final Qualifying at SLTA Centre.

Rentap said the organising committee will also be meeting with representatives from local universities sometime this week regarding accommodation for athletes and officials.

“This time we are expecting 8,000 athletes and officials coming in. Even for Kuching, the hotels are not enough to accommodate the 8,000 people.

“So we are putting them in the hostels of UiTM (Universiti Teknologi Mara), Unimas (Universiti Malaysia Sarawak) and so on. I was told that they will only start their semester holidays towards the end of July.

“So we have to work together with them. A meeting will be held sometime this week. Looking at that, we have less than 500 days. We really need to work hard,” he said.

He also assured that Sarawak has the sports facilities needed but refurbishment and upgrading works must be done.

“Most of the facilities need to be refurbished such as Stadium Sarawak, which I admit needs to be improved in terms of the track and football pitch. To repair stadiums within 500 days really is a short time.

“We will also hold some of the sporting events in facilities in Sibu, Miri, and even Bintulu, not just centred in Kuching only,” he added.

On a related matter, Rentap said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johar Tun Openg and Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah hope Sarawak will be the overall champions of next year’s Sukma.

He said one of the sports which they hoped to excel in is tennis, which will be included despite not being contested as a medal event in previous Sukma hosted by other states.

“And we hope Sarawak will win big in this Sukma. I think there is potential in tennis with all the development and exposure in tournaments like this (from ITF). It is our hope they will contribute to Sarawak becoming champions as expected by our Premier and Sports Minister,” he added.

“This is our challenge. I hope all Sarawakians support us. Since this year is the 60th anniversary of our independence within Malaysia, let us bring this high spirit with us.”