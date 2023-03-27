Sarawak eyes more international events after facilities upgrade for Sukma 2024

KUCHING (Mar 27): Sarawak intends to host more international sports events once sports facilities are refurbished for next year’s Malaysian Games (Sukma), said Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu.

The Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development said such events attract tourists and boost the state’s sports tourism sector, as well as provide locals with a platform to gain experience and skills in organising events.

“The participating team and players, and those who come with them such as parents and physiotherapists, will be spending on lodging, food and transportation which indirectly contribute to the local economy.

“This is a big multiplier effect. With our target of getting over three millions visitors this year, we hope that we can also boost our tourism sector as we have many attractions to offer to them,” he said.

Rentap was speaking at a press conference after the opening ceremony of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) World Junior Tennis Team Competition (Boys) Asia – Oceania Under-14 Final Qualifying at SLTA Centre today.

Rentap also believes that once facilities such as the Sarawak Stadium is refurbished, it can also host other events such as concerts by international artistes.

“We want to show that we can also hold mega concerts which involve some 40,000 spectators. So, this can be an attraction but we need support from everybody then we can have our big show in Sarawak. Not only do we want to improve our sports facilities but also tourism,” he added.

On the ITF tournament here, Rentap commended Sarawak Lawn Tennis Association (SLTA) for hosting the event which is participated by 16 countries.

He noted that SLTA has been busy organising international sports events since last month starting with the ITF Women World Tennis Tour W15, the 38th Premier Sarawak Cup ITF World Tennis Juniors J300 (J1) and the ITF World Junior Tennis Team Competition Asia – Oceania (Girls) Under-14.

“I feel proud because the coaches and players told me they are happy to come to Sarawak. This shows that this event is a product for our sports tourism,” he said.

He congratulated SLTA president Dato Patrick Liew and his team for winning the bid to organise the event which also receives funding from ITF.

“We at the ministry-level will provide the necessary assistance,” he said.

Meanwhile, Liew said SLTA is grateful for the support and assistance given by the state government when holding such international events.

For the current tournament, he said SLTA received a grant of more than RM200,000 from ITF although the state government also provided assistance to ensure smooth running of the event.

“Running four international events back-to-back is very challenging. With the support of the state government, this makes things easier. It feels rewarding and satisfying to organise such events,” he said.

He also said the feedback had been positive and there had been zero complaints from those coming to the tournaments which include some repeat visitors to Sarawak.

“SLTA is looking at the bigger picture when organising such tournaments. We hope this will inspire locals to have their children interested in tennis.

“If these participating players aged under 14 can do so well and represent their countries, why can’t our children do it as we? Even if they do not turn professional later, their involvement in tennis helps to shape their discipline, character and personality which are useful in their adult life,” said Liew.

A total 16 countries are participating in the tournament, with the ultimate prize of four automatic slots to play in the grand finals to be held in the Czech Republic in August.

The countries are Australia, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Kyrgyzstan, Jordan, Iran, Pakistan, New Zealand, Singapore, Kazakhstan, Pakistan and New Zealand.

Rentap (fourth left) and Liew (third right) give their thumbs with officials, team players, captain and managers for a photo after the launching ceremony. – Photo by Roystein Emmor