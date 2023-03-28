Baitulmal distributes over RM63,000 in aid to Sibu recipients

SIBU (March 28): Tabung Baitulmal Sarawak (TBS) has distributed financial aid totalling RM63,530 to 137 recipients here.

General manager Datu Mohd Shibli Abang Mohd Nailie distributed the aid during Majlis Iftar Perdana Bersama Asnaf at the Sibu Islamic Complex.

“The aid is intended to ease the burden of the recipients during the month of Ramadan and in preparation for the upcoming Hari Raya.

“As of February 28 this year, a total of RM13.02 million in zakat has been distributed to asnaf through four main programmes,” he said in a statement.

Guests for the breaking of fast meal included those from the asnaf group and tahfiz students.

In Islam, asnaf refers to those entitled to receive tithes such as the destitute, Muslim converts, tithe collectors, orphans, and single mothers.

Among those present were TBS deputy general manager Bolhassan Iskandar Taibi, TBS Finance and Administration Sector head Sulaiman Mahili, and Development and Endowment Sector head Abang Faisal Abang Marzuki.