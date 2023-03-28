Couple injured as gas cylinder explodes in Tawau flat

TAWAU (March 28): A couple suffered burns when a cooking gas cylinder exploded at their flat at Semarak People’s Housing Project here on Tuesday morning.

Tawau fire and rescue chief of operation Jemishin Ujin said Hernawati Juda, 40, and her husband Mesran Lamalee were rushed to hospital for treatment following the 3.35am incident.

Hernawati sustained burns to her body, arms and face while Mesran suffered burns to his legs.

They were preparing sahur (pre-dawn meal) in the fourth-floor unit when the incident occurred.

“We received a call of the incident at 3.36pm and immediately deployed teams to the location.

“Early investigation revealed the victims were cooking when the gas cylinder exploded causing damages to the kitchen and the flat.

“Neighbours managed to put out the fire with fire extinguishers before we arrived,” said Jemishin, adding that both victims were treated for their wounds at the scene by EMRS before they were taken to hospital.

Jemishin added that the victims were reported in stable condition.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation, he said.