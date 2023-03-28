Dr Jerip: RM126 mln approved for Mambong water supply projects

KUCHING (March 28): The Sarawak government has approved an allocation of RM126 million to implement water supply projects in the Mambong constituency, said Datuk Dr Jerip Susil.

A Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) report quoted the Deputy Minister for Transport (Aviation and Roads) and Mambong assemblyman as saying the projects will include Kampung Bangau, Kampung Sitang, Kampung Petag, and several villages in the Annah Biya area.

He added a portion of the allocation will also be used to improve water pressure in Kampung Jambu.

Dr Jerip said this when presenting appointment letters to village chiefs at the Kampung Bangau Multipurpose Hall on Sunday.

He also urged the people to give solid support and cooperation to their respective village chiefs.

He added the Kampung Sejahtera competition for Mambong sought to encourage the people to keep their respective villages clean and safe.

Among those present at the ceremony were Sarawak administrative officer for Padawan sub-district Julius Scott Sapong, Bidayuh Temengong of Kuching Division Datuk Austin Dimin, and Kuching District Bidayuh Pemanca Raymond Jihap.