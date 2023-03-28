Elderly man killed in Tenom accident

TENOM (March 28): An elderly man died after he was knocked by a car along Jalan Sapong / Kemabong, near Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sapong, here early Tuesday morning.

Tenom police chief Deputy Superintendent Hasan Majid said police investigation at the scene revealed the 55-year-old victim had stopped his four-wheel-drive on the left side of the road and alighted when a car knocked him around 12.16am.

“Police investigation revealed that the driver of the car tried to overtake the four-wheel-drive but accidentally hit the victim,” said Hasan, adding that the area was dark as there was no streetlight.

The victim’s body was taken to hospital for a postmortem and the 40-year-old car driver was detained for police investigation, said Hasan.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Meanwhile, a woman sustained injuries when her Toyota Vios ended on its side after it was knocked by a Toyota Hilux along Jalan Pantai, Gaya Street in Kota Kinabalu around 12.26am on Tuesday.

Kota Kinabalu fire and rescue chief of operation Ordine Gilu said the woman sustained injuries and was given early treatment at the scene by paramedics.

She was taken to hospital for further treatment.

The driver of the Toyota Hilux escaped unhurt, said Ordine.